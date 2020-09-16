Dictionary.Com's Tribute To Chadwick Boseman Is Truly A Special One!

Chadwick Boseman‘s untimely demise is still news we are unable to process. After the Black Panther’s passing away, people have paid him a tribute in their ways possible. The latest to do so is Dictionary.com. Their honour is one of the most adorable as they have added an official definition for Wakanda. Read on to know more and also do not miss the definition.

For the unversed, just like many fantasy lands, Wakanda is also an iconic staple location in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Said to be home to King T’Challa aka Black Panther, Shuri, and the Dora Milaje, Wakanda has been seen in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War as well.

Now, as a sweet tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who played the revolutionary superhero, Black Panther, Dictionary.com has a definition for it. The definition describes Wakanda as a fictional African country home to Black Panther.

It reads, “Wakanda is a fictional African country home to the Marvel Comics superhero the Black Panther. The Black Panther was memorably portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman in the hugely successful 2018 film adaptation of the same name. The movie Black Panther popularized a salute, known as Wakanda Forever, as a gesture of Black excellence around the world.”

In the details further, the site goes on to explain the iconic Black Panther’s Wakanda salute, ‘Wakanda Forever’. This is indeed a proud moment for every Chadwick Boseman fan.

The actor died of colon cancer at the age of 42. He was battling with the disease for a very long time. While the tribute season continues, earlier there were also reports that Marvel is planning a unique farewell sequence for the King T’Challa in Captain Marvel 2. It was said that the makers would include this scene to give the King the final respect that he deserves.

What do you have to say about Dictionary.com’s tribute to Chadwick Boseman’s Wakanda? Let us know in the comments section below. For more updates, stick to koimoi.

