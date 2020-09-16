Model Emily Ratajkowski has made some shocking revelations in her recent essay for a magazine. The 29-year-old actress has claimed that photographer Jonathan Leder touched her inappropriately during a photoshoot where she had to pose in the nude. Read on to know what she wrote.

In the essay, the model turned actress claimed that in 2012 her agent told her to buy a bus ticket from Penn Station to the Catskills where photographer named Jonathan Leder would pick her up. She also mentioned that he gave her wine and then put his finger inside her.

In her essay on NY Mag, Emily Ratajkowski said that she was told they would shoot in Woodstock, for some arty magazine named Darius. She added that she was told she would have to spend the night at his place and that it would be an unpaid editorial. She further said that when offered a glass of wine before the shoot, she readily accepted it to seem more mature.

The then 20-year-old mentioned that she was surprised to discover that she would have to wear lingerie for the shoot but wasn’t concerned as she had done countless lingerie shoots before. She claimed that after the lingerie photoshoot, the photographer wanted to take some photos of her while she was naked.

I’ve been working on a collection of essays for the past year and couldn’t be more thrilled that @nymag has published “Buying Myself Back”. This is an extremely personal piece about image, power and consent. Thank you to the entire New York magazine team for this opportunity https://t.co/pfJDl4kgZN — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) September 15, 2020

Emily Ratajkowski said that the second she dropped her clothes, a part of her disassociated. Writing, “I began to float outside of myself, watching as I climbed back onto the bed. I arched my back and pursed my lips, fixating on the idea of how I might look through his camera lens. Its flash was so bright and I’d had so much wine that giant black spots were expanding and floating in front of my eyes.”

But what Emily wrote next is shocking. It read, “Most of what came next was a blur except for the feeling. I don’t remember kissing, but I do remember his fingers suddenly being inside of me. Harder and harder and pushing and pushing like no one had touched me before or has touched me since. I could feel the shape of myself and my ridges, and it really, really hurt. I brought my hand instinctively to his wrist and pulled his fingers out of me with force. I didn’t say a word. He stood up abruptly and scurried silently into the darkness up the stairs.”

Emily Ratajkowski explained that Jonathan Leder just walked away without saying anything. She also said that she took a bus home the next morning.

