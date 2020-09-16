The Fast & The Furious Box Office: From Generating Huge Profits For Makers To Its Re-Releases

It was back in 2001 when the Fast & Furious franchise took birth and became one of the biggest franchises of Hollywood. Starring Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto aka Dom, Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz in the lead, The Fast and the Furious turned out to be big at the box office.

Based on illegal street racing, the film provided major entertainment to the audience. Even though it was criticised for its mindless plot and action, the film found huge patronage from its viewers. Something which has driven F&F franchise at the box office in all these years.

The film was directed by Rob Cohen and also starred Jordana Brewster, Rick Yune, Chad Lindberg, Johnny Strong & Matt Schulze in important roles. Let’s have a look at some of the interesting box office facts about the film.

1) The Fast and the Furious did a worldwide business of $207.28 million at the worldwide box office and $144.53 million in the US according to Box Office Mojo.

2) It was 19th highest-grossing film of the year 2001 globally and 14th highest grosser in the US.

3) The film was made on a budget of $38 million and generated huge profits for its makers.

4) The Fast and the Furious got re-released twice. During its first re-release in South Korea in 2009, the film earned $938. Then in 2020 amid pandemic, it re-released in UK & Australia which got the film $16,646 more.

5) The Fast and the Furious made Vin Diesel a huge star as it was his highest-grossing film till that time. Though his 1998 film Saving Private Ryan had done better business than The Fast and the Furious he wasn’t in lead in that film.

