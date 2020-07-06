From Millie Bobby Brown To Ariel Winter - Here Are 4 Actresses Who Have Gone BLONDE Amid The Lockdown

Nobody ever thought that this pandemic would be so long but what to do. Now, we are here with restricted movement allowed by the government and waiting for novel coronavirus to leave the world as soon as possible. We are all so damn bored sitting at home that we have started trimming and colouring our own hair. Hollywood divas like Millie Bobby Brown, Ariel Winter and Emily Ratajkowski have gone blonde amid the lockdown.

Well, it makes sense. It does matter to change your look every once in a while to motivate yourself and there’s nothing wrong experimenting with hair colour.

Here are four actresses who went BLONDE amid the lockdown and are totally acing at it:

Millie Bobby Brown:

The Stranger Things actress went blonde recently and took the internet by storm. Millie Bobby Brown has a huge fan following and social media and is a fashion icon for many. At such a young age, the Godzilla actress has established herself as one of the most prominent ones in Hollywood. Her blonde look is currently the talk of the town and we are loving every bit of it.

Ariel Winter:

Ariel Winter is the new Khaleesi in town who is painting the colour blonde with her new transformation. Remember, Emilia Clarke aka Mother of Dragons from Game Of Thrones? The Modern Family star is the new addition to the Targaryen family it seems. Ha Ha, not kidding. Look at her pictures here!

Emily Ratajkowski:

Emily is one of those actresses who are blessed with good looks, more good looks and the best good looks. The Cruise actress recently turned blonde and swept away all the attention on social media. Fans just couldn’t stop praising her new look.

Kylie Jenner:

Kylie Jenner is the OG queen of hair colours and transformation. From her crazy wig collection to getting her hair colour changed every week, the beauty mogul doesn’t leave any stones unturned with her luxury wardrobe. Recently, Kylie wore a sheer Gucci bra with blonde hair and her followers went bad crap crazy over the pictures. She is the epitome of perfection.

Tell us in the comments section below on which blondie are you rooting for.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!