While the lockdowns all over the world have started getting easy, social distancing is still a rule that we all need to follow. The coronavirus positive cases in many countries including India, the USA, and others are on the rise. The pandemic is far from over so wearing a mask and practicing social distancing is a must. Amid this pandemic, a YouTube channel named Dorkly has imagined how Batman would be terrible during the pandemic.

In the funny yet informational video uploaded on the channel, we see two small chapters of Batman’s current possible life. In one scene, we see Batman confronting Joker and asking him to come along. But Joker is quick to tell him to stay 6 feet away because it’s pandemic going on. He even asks him why he is not serious about the virus? To which Batman replies that “it’s probably some hoax perpetuated by riddler or scarecrow or the libs”

Interestingly, when Batman asks Joker what he is doing here on the street if the virus is so dangerous and the latter’s reply will leave you in splits. Joker jokes, “I live in chaos”. Then getting a little serious he tells that he is living on the corner of the street because he has got no work. His landlord has thrown him out of his apartment because he can’t afford rent. Joker then tells him that he should be at home too & Gotham is on lockdown. But then Batman starts talking about the economy. Watch out the video below for all the fun and don’t miss Batman’s hilarious yet ironic convo with Alfred:

What do you think?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!