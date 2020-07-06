Netflix Refuses To Withdraw Michele Morrone's 365 Days & Says, "Members Can Choose..."

Polish film ‘365 Days’ starring Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone has been a controversial film for Netflix since its release. As the platform is getting too many calls demanding for its withdrawal on the grounds of being softcore porn.

“365 Days” is an erotic drama, based on a best-selling Polish book ‘Trilogy’ by ‘Blanka Lipinska’. It is about a Sicilian mafia boss imprisoning a woman and giving her a year to fall in love with him. The film has many objectionable scenes of violence, sex, and nudity. It was released theatrically in several countries in February and later, Netflix licensed the film.

Last Thursday, popular Welsh singer-songwriter Aimee Duffy, a.k.a. Duffy raised her concerns by writing an open letter to Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings regarding the withdrawal of 365 Days. According to Duffy, the film glamorised “the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape”.

Her letter then got published by entertainment news website Deadline, followed by a petition in change.org to withdraw 365 Days from the platform.

Surprisingly, by Friday, the petition got around 6000 signatures.

But even after all this, Netflix clearly refused to withdraw the film last Friday.

Netflix spokesperson clarified in his e-mail that the film was not produced by Netflix. He also mentioned, “We believe strongly in giving our members around the world more choice and control over their Netflix viewing experience”

“Members can choose what they do and do not want to watch by setting maturity filters at a profile level and removing specific titles to protect from content they feel is too mature.” He added.

