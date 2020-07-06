Hollywood heartthrob Keanu Reeves who last seen on the big screen in 2019 released comedy venture Between Two Ferns: The Movie, is currently in Berlin, Germany for the shoot of his much in talks The Matrix 4. After a long halt in shoot following COVID-19, the cast of The Matrix 4 recently resumed the shoot of the sci-fi thriller in the capital city of the European country.

On the auspicious occasion of 4th July, Independence day of America, Keanu Reeves along with his Matrix 4 co-stars Carrie-Ann Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II along with few crew members of the film headed to a local restaurant there for dinner. Also accompanying them was Keanu’s girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

keanu 4th of july dinner with alexandra in berlin with the rest of the matrix cast. pic.twitter.com/6sYLer0wHy — 💐KALLE🦄 (@kallewickans) July 5, 2020

One gets to see Keanu Reeves looking his best, as he is seen looking dapper dressed in blue shirt teamed with a black blazer, sporting long locks and beard look. Whereas, Alexandra Grant is seen in a dark black jacket and matching pants.

About The Matrix 4, the Keanu Reeves starrer is the fourth instalment in the Matrix franchise. The film is being helmed by Lana Wachowski. The film will be a joint production by Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures.

Following a halt in shoot due to COVID-19, The Matrix 4 which was initially slated to release on 1st May 2021, has been pushed further to 1st April 2022.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!