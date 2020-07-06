Tom Hanks To Return To Australia Soon For Elvis Presley’s Biopic; Details Inside

Elvis Aaron Presley is one of the greatest actors and singers of his time. The Jailhouse Rock singer was known by his stage name Elvis and his unique music style is what his fans loved the most about him. Legendary actor Tom Hanks is starring in his biopic (he’s not playing Elvis though) and he’ll be soon travelling to Australia for the shooting of the same.

Yes, you read that right.

Interestingly, Tom Hanks was in Australia when he was tested positive for Novel Coronavirus along with his wife, Rita Wilson. The Forrest Gump actor is now returning to Australia soon to start shooting for Elvis Presley’s biopic.

As reported by Sydney Morning Herald, Hanks revealed that they might resume shooting in October this year but the release date is still not decided.

On a Zoom call, Tom Hanks said, “There is certainly a plan and a desire from the studio’s perspective and from everybody else involved in the movie to figure out a way to make it happen.”

The Forrest Gump actor further added, “There are dates on the calendar that say maybe we will be making this movie in October, but all of that stuff is a ‘maybe’ as questions about quarantine and temperatures and sterilising soundstages and all of that go on.”

The cast and crew of the film will only start shooting with ensured safety.

We hope that this pandemic gets over shortly and that we get to see our favourite movie stars resuming work as soon as possible.

