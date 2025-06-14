In addition to being one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors, Tom Hanks is also the protagonist of one of the industry’s most enduring romances. Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have been together for more than three decades, enduring the test of time. But before finding his forever in Wilson, Hanks was married once before.

Who Was Tom Hanks’ First Wife?

Hanks was first married to Samantha Lewes, his college sweetheart. The two tied the knot back in 1978, when they were pretty young, and had two children together, Colin and Elizabeth. But sadly, their relationship ended when they got officially divorced in 1987. It was around that time that Tom’s connection with Rita Wilson deepened, and the rest, as they say, is history. Samantha passed away in 2002 after suffering from bone cancer.

Did U Know? Samantha Lewes was the first wife of Tom Hanks before his long-lasting marriage to Rita Wilson. Lewes was a talented actress who effortlessly combined her beauty and brains to get her fans’ undivided attention. . Photo: Neville Williams, Source: UGC pic.twitter.com/6YhC6roqrh — 0️⃣BlackBetty ⚓️ (@BabyD1111229) July 4, 2023

Who Is Tom Hanks’ Present Wife, Rita Wilson?

Rita Wilson is a powerful woman in her own right and not just Tom Hanks’s wife. She was born Margarita Ibrahimoff on October 26, 1956, in Los Angeles. Over the years, she has established herself in music, film, television, and production. She has appeared in films like Jingle All the Way, Runaway Bride, Sleepless in Seattle, and many more.

She’s also had roles on TV shows such as The Good Wife and Girls. Behind the scenes, she helped bring My Big Fat Greek Wedding to the big screen, a project that turned into a massive sleeper hit. As if that wasn’t enough, she’s also a singer-songwriter with multiple albums to her name and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. Rita Wilson has been married to the Apollo 13 star since 1988.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks at Their Wedding, 1988 pic.twitter.com/ezEXaiaaP8 — Vintage Pics (@idarkslate) January 13, 2023

Inside Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson’s Relationship & Marriage

Tom and Rita met in 1981 on the set of the sitcom Bosom Buddies, where she made a guest appearance. At the time, Hanks was still married to Lewes, so they had nothing more than a friendly working relationship at the time.

But sparks flew again in 1985 when they worked together on the film Volunteers. By the following year, Hanks had separated from Lewes, and he and Wilson began dating publicly. The duo decided to exchange vows in 1988, officially sealing their relationship.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson first met on the set of Bosom Buddies and got married in 1988. In an interview, Tom proudly told a reporter, ‘The only thing we’ve ever argued about is who loves the other more.’ This couple has been married for 35 years. pic.twitter.com/128sy39tSx — Aria (@Aria_nft) January 22, 2025

Since then, their bond has only grown stronger. They’ve raised two sons together, Chet and Truman, and supported each other through personal highs and lows. In 2015, Rita was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy.

Tom was by her side throughout, and Rita has since spoken about how deeply his love and care carried her through that time. Over the years, Tom hasn’t shied away from showing how much Rita means to him and has spoken of her love and strength as being central to his life.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson pic.twitter.com/c4zWMTl9Bm — T. Hanks (@tomhanks__news) May 1, 2025

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s successful marriage provides the true definition of relationship goals for all. It is built on shared values, mutual support, and a deep understanding of one another. In Hollywood, it might be one of the most remarkable love stories of all.

