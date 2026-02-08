With the 2026 Academy Awards still a few weeks away, many fans are hoping that Timothée Chalamet and Josh Safdie could secure their first-ever Oscar wins in the Best Actor and Best Director categories for the sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme. The film has earned Academy Award nominations in nine categories. On the box office front, it has grossed $129.7 million worldwide, placing it among the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2025, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart.

Chinese Theatrical Release Could Significantly Boost International Total

So far, the bulk of Marty Supreme’s earnings has come from North America, where it has collected $92.3 million. Internationally, the United Kingdom currently stands out as its strongest overseas market, contributing $20.3 million, which is more than half of the film’s current international haul of $37.4 million.

Interestingly, the film will soon get a theatrical release in China, one of the world’s largest movie markets. While an official release date has not been announced, its arrival in Chinese theaters is expected to provide a significant boost to its international box office total.

As its theatrical run continues, the Oscar-nominated sports drama is now just inches away from surpassing the worldwide earnings of a mind-bending sci-fi film directed by the Wachowskis and featuring Tom Hanks in a key role. That film is Cloud Atlas (2012). Let’s take a closer look at how much more Marty Supreme needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Marty Supreme vs. Cloud Atlas – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how Marty Supreme stacks up against the Tom Hanks starrer at the box office, based on figures from Box Office Mojo.

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary

North America: $92.3 million

International: $37.4 million

Worldwide: $129.7 million

Cloud Atlas – Box Office Summary

North America: $27.1 million

International: $103.4 million

Worldwide: $130.5 million

The difference between the two films’ domestic-international split is striking. Marty Supreme has so far depended more on its strong North American performance, while Cloud Atlas relied heavily on international markets for the bulk of its earnings. With less than $1 million separating their worldwide totals, Marty Supreme is well-positioned to comfortably surpass the sci-fi epic’s global total, especially considering that a key overseas market like China is still untapped. The film’s final box office verdict should become clear as it finishes its ongoing theatrical run.

More About Marty Supreme – Story & Lead Cast

Set in 1950s New York City, the period sports film follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. The lead character is reportedly inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Marty Supreme – Trailer

