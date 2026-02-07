The U.K. box office showed signs of steady recovery in 2025, posting a modest 2% growth over the previous year as audiences continued to return to cinemas. While theatrical revenues are yet to reclaim their pre-pandemic highs, the British film industry remained a major economic force, driven by strong production activity and a slate of big-budget international titles choosing the U.K. as their creative base.

According to a recent report by the British Film Institute (via THR), the U.K. film industry continued to make a strong contribution to the country’s economy in 2025. Feature film production spending reached a staggering £2.8 billion (around $3.8 billion), registering a 31% increase compared to 2024.

A significant share of this total, approximately £2.51 billion ($3.4 billion), came from 58 inward investment feature films, defined as overseas-funded productions that choose the U.K. as their main production base. Some of the popular titles that went into production in the U.K. during 2025 included Wuthering Heights, Supergirl, Avengers: Doomsday, and The Thomas Crown Affair, among others.

At the same time, the U.K. box office generated £996.8 million (around $1.35 billion) in 2025, reflecting a modest 2% increase compared to 2024. However, the theatrical revenues still fell short of pre-pandemic levels. To better understand audience preferences, let’s take a closer look at the ten highest-grossing films at the British box office in 2024 and 2025, and examine which releases attracted audiences to cinemas in the biggest numbers.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films in the U.K. in 2024:

Here’s a list of the UK’s top 10 highest-grossing films in 2024 as per CinemaUK.org.uk

Inside Out 2: £54 million Deadpool & Wolverine: £53.9 million Wicked: £52.5 million Despicable Me 4: £44.1 million Dune: Part Two: £36.8 million Moana 2: £34.2 million Paddington in Peru: £32 million Gladiator II: £27.8 million Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: £24.1 million Kung Fu Panda 4: £20.2 million

Total Top-10 UK box office (2024): £379.6 million

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films in the U.K. in 2025

A Minecraft Movie: £52.3 million Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy: £43.3 million Wicked: For Good: £43 million Lilo & Stitch: £34.8 million Jurassic World: Rebirth: £33.7 million Superman: £25.6 million Avatar: Fire and Ash: £25.5 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: £24.6 million Zootopia 2: £23.8 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps: £22.3 million

Total Top-10 UK box office (2025): £328.9 million

While both years were dominated by sequels, reboots, and popular franchises, 2024 clearly had a stronger box-office pull at the top end. The top three films of 2024 all crossed the £52 million mark, helping the year’s Top-10 total reach nearly £380 million.

In comparison, 2025’s Top-10 total is about £51 million lower, even though it still featured major brands like Avatar, Mission: Impossible, Jurassic World, DC, and Marvel. The difference suggests that 2024 benefited from a broader, more evenly spread audience interest, whereas 2025 relied more on recognizable movie brands without perhaps the same level of repeat-viewing momentum.

