Widely admired Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet has already secured the Best Actor trophies at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards for his performance in the sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme. With that winning streak in mind, the actor has a realistic chance of winning his first Academy Award this year at the 2026 Oscars, which is set to take place on March 15. The film itself has emerged as a major awards-season contender, earning nominations in nine categories at the 98th Academy Awards and boasting an impressive 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest-rated releases of 2025.

At the box office, Marty Supreme has already grossed $129.3 million worldwide so far, as per Box Office Mojo. With the Oscars approaching, the film is expected to see another box-office boost, particularly if it lands major wins on the big night. While the film continues its theatrical run, it has now also locked in its digital release date. That means viewers who missed it on the big screen will soon be able to catch the acclaimed sports drama from the comfort of their homes. Read on to find out when and where you can stream Marty Supreme online.

Marty Supreme – Digital Release Date & Expected Platforms

According to the latest update from Screen Rant, Marty Supreme is set to arrive on digital platforms on February 10, 2026. The acclaimed sports comedy-drama is expected to be available for rent or purchase across major digital platforms in the U.S., including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

Where to Watch the Last Five Timothée Chalamet Movies Online (U.S.)

Here’s a quick look at the five most recent feature films starring Timothée Chalamet before Marty Supreme, along with where you can currently stream them in the U.S.:

A Complete Unknown (2024): Streaming on Hulu Dune: Part Two (2024): Streaming on HBO Max Wonka (2023): Streaming on HBO Max Bones and All (2022): Streaming on Netflix Don’t Look Up (2021): Streaming on Netflix

What’s Marty Supreme All About?

Set in 1950s New York City, the period sports film follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. The lead character is reportedly inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Marty Supreme – Trailer

