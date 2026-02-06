Five Popular Catherine O’Hara Movies Just Dropped On Netflix

The world was shocked by the tragic passing of veteran actress Catherine O’Hara on January 30, 2026. The Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe-winning star earned immense acclaim for her work across film and television, with memorable performances in titles such as Beetlejuice, Home Alone, For Your Consideration, The Studio, and The Last of Us.

For fans looking to revisit some of her most acclaimed movie roles, there’s good news. Streaming giant Netflix has recently added five popular films starring Catherine O’Hara to its library for a limited period. We have compiled the titles here.

1. After Hours (1985)

Director: Martin Scorsese

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The black comedy follows an ordinary office worker whose late-night outing spirals out of control. After meeting a series of strange people, he faces one problem after another, turning a simple evening into a chaotic experience. Catherine O’Hara appears as Gail, an ice cream truck driver.

2. Waiting for Guffman (1996)

Director : Christopher Guest

: Christopher Guest IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: Set in a small Missouri town, the mockumentary comedy follows an eccentric theater group preparing a musical to celebrate the town’s anniversary. After learning that a famous Broadway producer might attend, the overly ambitious cast rehearses with overconfidence, leading to plenty of comic mishaps. Catherine O’Hara played the role of Sheila Albertson, a travel agent.

3. A Mighty Wind (2003)

Director : Christopher Guest

: Christopher Guest IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: This mockumentary comedy follows several aging folk music groups who reunite for a concert honoring a late promoter. Catherine O’Hara essayed the part of Mickey Crabbe in the film.

4. For Your Consideration (2006)

Director : Christopher Guest

: Christopher Guest IMDb Rating : 6.3/10 (Source: IMDb)

: 6.3/10 (Source: IMDb) Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The comedy follows a group of actors whose lives begin to change after rumors suggest their performances in a small independent film are receiving major award attention. O’Hara played Marilyn Hack, an aging actress.

5. Home Fries (1998)

Director : Dean Parisot

: Dean Parisot IMDb Rating : 5.1/10

: 5.1/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The comedy-drama follows a pregnant fast-food worker (Drew Barrymore) who becomes romantically involved with a young man, unaware that he may be connected to her late husband. Catherine O’Hara played the role of the matriarch, Beatrice Lever.

