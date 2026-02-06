Scream 7 by Kevin Williamson still has a few days left before it hits the theaters, and it is looking to have a strong start at the box office in North America. It is expected to have one of the biggest domestic debuts in this three-decade-old franchise, but beating Scream VI is unlikely. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The film made headlines even before it was made, following the departures of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Kevin Williamson was associated with the franchise’s early films and has returned as the director of this installment. Neve Campbell, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, and Courteney Cox are reprising their roles from the previous movies as well.

Scream 7’s projected opening weekend in North America

According to Deadline‘s report, Scream 7 is now tracking to open with a mid $30million domestic box office collection on its opening weekend. By mid $30 million, it means the film’s debut weekend will be somewhere between $34 million and $36 million in North America. It is roughly in the $35 million range, assuming the tracking holds.

Scream 7 Eyes Franchise’s Second-Highest Debut on Tracking

With a mid-$30 million tracking range, it is expected to have the second-largest opening weekend in the franchise. The biggest opening-weekend collection record is held by Scream VI, which grossed $44.4 million in 2023. The second-biggest opening weekend in the franchise is Scream 3, released in 2000, which collected $34.7 million. Now Scream 7 has a shot of beating Scream 3 and recording the second biggest opening weekend in the franchise.

Check out the opening weekend collections of films in the Scream franchise

Scream VI (2023) – $44.4 million Scream 3 (2000) – $34.7 million Scream 2 (1997) – $32.9 million Scream (2022) – $30.0 million Scream 4 (2011) – $18.6 million Scream (1996) – $6.3 million

Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures’ Scream 7 will be released on February 27.

