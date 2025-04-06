Courteney Cox faced off against Ghostface in Scream, ran through blood-soaked hallways, and dodged all kinds of chaos. But guess what really terrified her? Nope, not a masked killer. It was being on Friends. Yes, the comfort-show classic.

In a chat with The New York Times, Cox confessed, “In television, when I go out and do something new, it’s petrifying. You feel nothing can live up to what you’ve done before. But in movies, we get the script and come to play our characters.”

Cox’s horror movie resume kicked off in 1996 with the original Scream. Back then, she was already on her way to sitcom royalty as Monica Geller. But stepping into the shoes of reporter Gale Weathers gave her a gritty, sarcastic edge on the big screen. While Friends turned her into a pop culture icon, Scream proved she had real acting range beyond coffeehouse comedy.

She returned to the Scream franchise again and again – Scream 2, Scream 3, Scream 4, and even the 2022 reboot, simply titled Scream. But despite all the sequels, jump scares, and bloody finales, Cox admitted nothing rattled her quite like stepping back into TV. That pressure to outdo a beloved show like Friends? Way more intimidating than a fictional killer.

Ironically, she never hesitated when Scream came calling. “I had no apprehensions. I was just so happy to be working with both of them,” Cox said about reuniting with Neve Campbell and David Arquette in the same NY Times interview. The trio didn’t worry about franchise expectations. They just showed up and delivered.

And it wasn’t all fake blood and stunts. There were real emotions on set too—especially with Cox and Arquette sharing scenes again. The two were married from 1999 to 2013 and shared years of off-screen history. Arquette put it simply: “It’s been 25 years of our lives. We’ve grown up together. We have a child together. It’s a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney.”

Cox remembered their first scene in the 2022 film as “tearful.” And it wasn’t just nostalgia talking. Playing Gale all these years gave her a few new survival rules.

So while Ghostface may have haunted the big screen, Cox found her real nerves in the glow of the studio lights. Sitcom laughs? Way scarier than slasher screams. And that makes her one of the few stars who could say Friends was more terrifying than Scream, and actually mean it.

