Chris Pratt starrer Mercy is experiencing a huge challenge staying afloat at the box office. It still faces an uphill battle at the box office, needing a considerable sum just to recover its production costs. The break-even target seems unlikely as it approaches the later stages of its theatrical run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mercy’s box office collection on day 12 in North America

The Chris Pratt starrer sci-fi flick is in its second week only, and yet the collections are disappointing. The film collected $584k on its second Tuesday, Discount Day at the domestic box office, down by 61.4% from its first Tuesday/Discount Day. After 12 days, the domestic total for the futuristic thriller has reached $20.15 million.

Set to cross $50 million worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, Mercy’s overseas total stands at $21.49 million after its second weekend. It contributes 51.6% of the worldwide total. Adding the domestic and the overseas totals, the worldwide collection has hit $41.6 million. It is on track to hit the $50 million mark worldwide this weekend.

How much more is needed to recover its production cost at the box office?

According to media reports, Mercy has a production budget of $63 million, making it a moderately budgeted film. In other circumstances, it would be a recoverable cost; however, since it is underperforming at the box office, the film is struggling even to cover its costs. Chris Pratt‘s starrer is still more than $22 million away from recovering its production cost at the box office, and achieving break-even is unlikely.

As per industry experts, the movie is tracking to earn between $60 million and $70 million only in its global run. Therefore, it will just recover the budget but not achieve break-even. For the record, it needs over $157 million to break even, and it is not even tracking to cross $100 million. Mercy will be a box-office flop, but Amazon MGM only wants to raise awareness of the film by releasing it theatrically, so it performs well on the streaming platform.

Mercy, featuring Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson, was released on January 23.

Box office summary

Domestic – $20.1 million

International – $21.5 million

Worldwide – $41.6 million

