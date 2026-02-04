Sam Raimi is an American filmmaker popular for the Evil Dead and the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man movies. His films have amassed a lucrative worldwide box-office collection, earning him a spot among the top 20 highest-grossing filmmakers. His latest horror film, Send Help, is making headlines, but will it be enough to push Raimi into the all-time top 10 highest-grossing directors list worldwide, beating Tim Burton? Scroll below for the deets.

Sam Raimi at the box office

Raimi is known for his dynamic visual style. His unique blend of horror, superhero spectacle, and stylized storytelling has made him one of Hollywood’s most influential commercial directors. He has directed around 16 movies in his long and illustrious career. He has developed his own style, and his creative fingerprints are instantly recognizable, cementing his place among esteemed filmmakers.

According to The Numbers, Sam Raimi ranks 15th among all-time worldwide grossers. His films have grossed more than $4.29 billion worldwide. The biggest contributors are the comic book movies, including Spider-Man and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. His highest-grossing film is Doctor Strange 2, with a global haul of $955.7 million. The Spider-Man trilogy follows with its glorious collections.