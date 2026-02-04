Sam Raimi is an American filmmaker popular for the Evil Dead and the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man movies. His films have amassed a lucrative worldwide box-office collection, earning him a spot among the top 20 highest-grossing filmmakers. His latest horror film, Send Help, is making headlines, but will it be enough to push Raimi into the all-time top 10 highest-grossing directors list worldwide, beating Tim Burton? Scroll below for the deets.
Sam Raimi at the box office
Raimi is known for his dynamic visual style. His unique blend of horror, superhero spectacle, and stylized storytelling has made him one of Hollywood’s most influential commercial directors. He has directed around 16 movies in his long and illustrious career. He has developed his own style, and his creative fingerprints are instantly recognizable, cementing his place among esteemed filmmakers.
According to The Numbers, Sam Raimi ranks 15th among all-time worldwide grossers. His films have grossed more than $4.29 billion worldwide. The biggest contributors are the comic book movies, including Spider-Man and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. His highest-grossing film is Doctor Strange 2, with a global haul of $955.7 million. The Spider-Man trilogy follows with its glorious collections.
Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Sam Raimi worldwide
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – $955.7 million
- Spider Man 3 – $887.4 million
- Spider-Man – $810.9 million
- Spider-Man 2 – $785.4 million
- Oz the Great and Powerful – $493.3 million
How much does Sam Raimi need to break into the top 10 highest-grossing directors list worldwide?
To break into the top 10 highest-grossing directors list, it must surpass Tim Burton‘s global career total. Tim is also an esteemed filmmaker, unparalleled in the gothic genre. His 21 films have grossed $4.87 billion worldwide, making him the 10th-highest-grossing filmmaker of all time. Sam Raimi’s films still need around $580 million to overtake Tim Burton as the 10th-highest-grossing filmmaker worldwide.
Send Help is expected to be a box-office success, but it will not gross $580 million and help Raimi beat Tim Burton for the 10th rank. Hence, the Spider-Man director must wait a bit longer to achieve this amazing feat.
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing filmmakers worldwide
- Steven Spielberg – $10.7 billion
- James Cameron – $10.1 billion
- Anthony Russo – $6.7 billion
- Joe Russo – $6.7 billion
- Peter Jackson – $6.5 billion
- Michael Bay – $6.49 billion
- David Yates – $6.3 billion
- Christopher Nolan – $6.0 billion
- Ridley Scott – $5.0 billion
- Tim Burton – $4.87 billion
