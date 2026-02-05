Jason Statham’s Shelter might be finding it hard to find its footing at the box office, but it is not giving up easily. It is slowly achieving milestones at the box office and is on track to beat a Charlize Theron-starrer crime thriller in North America that was released in the early 2000s. It will boost the makers’ morale and keep the film in the news. Scroll below for the deets.

Shelter’s box office collection on day 5 in North America

Jason Statham’s actioner collected $797k on its fifth day 5 at the box office in North America. It rose 86.1% from Monday to Tuesday, its first Discount Day at the domestic box office. It has landed in 3rd place in the domestic box office rankings and is running in 2,726 theaters. The film has a slow pace and has hit $6.7 million at the North American box office in five days.

Set to beat Trapped in North America

Trapped is a 2002 crime thriller starring Charlize Theron in the leading role. It is based on Greg Iles’ bestselling novel, 24 Hours. Trapped was a huge box-office failure, grossing $7.07 million in North America. Shelter is less than $1 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of this Charlize Theron starrer box office failure.

What does it mean for Jason Statham’s film?

Outgrossing a wide-release studio crime thriller—even a 2000s flop—adds legitimacy to Shelter’s box office run, especially if it had a more minor release or lower expectations. Framing Shelter against a Charlize Theron title gives the film a recognizable benchmark, helping readers contextualize its performance.

More about the film

Shelter is underperforming at the box office, having collected just $14.79 million worldwide. It was made on a budget of $50 million and still has a long way to go to break even and enter profitable territory. Jason Statham starrer Shelter was released on January 30.

Box office summary

Domestic – $6.7 million

International – $8.0 million

Worldwide – $14.7 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office: Beats Top-Grossing Lord Of The Rings Film In North America, Targets Zoe Saldaña’s MCU Blockbuster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News