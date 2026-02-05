Avatar: Fire and Ash is holding up well at the domestic box office despite new releases. James Cameron’s film has been in the theaters for over a month and is now surpassing big blockbusters at the box office. The film surpassed the highest-grossing Lord of the Rings movie domestically and is targeting a Zoe Saldana-starrer MCU blockbuster next. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3’s box office collection on day 47 in North America

The Cameron-helmed sci-fi saga landed at #4 in the domestic box office rankings on Tuesday. Avatar 3 collected $598k at the domestic box office on its 7th Tuesday, down by 33.9% from last week. The sci-fi saga is currently running in 2,880 theaters in North America. Over 47 days, the domestic total for Avatar 3 has reached $387.26 million.

Surpasses The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King domestically

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest update, Avatar: Fire and Ash has surpassed the domestic total of the top-grossing Lord of the Rings film, The Return of the King. Its domestic total has crossed $386.9 million after the 2026 re-release. James Cameron‘s film has surpassed The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King’s domestic box office to become the 57th-highest-grossing film of all time.

Inches away from surpassing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

It is the second film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, featuring Zoe Saldaña as Gamora. The MCU movie grossed $389.8 million domestically and became the top-grossing film in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 grossed $389.8 million worldwide and became the 56th-highest-grossing film domestically. Avatar 3 is now less than $3 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is on track to cross the $1.5 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. It was released in the theaters on December 19.

Box office summary

Domestic – $387.3 million

International – $1.0 billion

Worldwide – $1.4 billion

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Send Help Box Office: Less Than $2M Away From Outgrossing 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Domestically!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News