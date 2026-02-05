The survival thriller Send Help shows impressive dominance at the box office in North America. It is on track to surpass the domestic haul of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. With its steady weekday holds and consistent audience turnout, the film is on track to surpass the horror sequel’s domestic total in the coming days, marking a notable milestone in its theatrical run. Keep scrolling for more.

Send Help’s box office collection on day 5 in North America

Sam Raimi’s film collected $2.5 million on Tuesday, its first Discount Day. The horror original has shot up by 73.6% from Monday on its first Tuesday/Discount Day. It is almost double that of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s $1.3 million collection on its first Tuesday. Rachel McAdams-starrer is only below Smile’s $3 million collection. The film has hit $23 million in domestic cume in just 5 days.

Less than $2 million away from surpassing the 28 Years Later sequel in North America

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, the sequel to last year’s 28 Years Later, is underperforming at the box office and has already been stamped a commercial failure. It has collected $24.0 million at the box office in North America so far. The Bone Temple has been in the theaters for 19 days now. Send Help is now inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

Sam Raimi-helmed horror sequel is less than $2 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. With that, the horror sequel will also become 2026’s second-highest-grosser at the domestic box office. The Bone Temple is currently the second-highest-grossing film of 2026 at the domestic box office.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2026

Primate – $25.2 million 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – $24.0 million Send Help – $23.0 million Mercy – $20.1 million Iron Lung – $17.8 million

Send Help, directed by Sam Raimi, has grossed $31.1 million worldwide and was released on January 30.

