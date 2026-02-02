Influencer-filmmaker Markiplier’s R-rated game adaptation, Iron Lung, has debuted at #2 in the domestic box office rankings. It has opened with strong box-office numbers in its opening weekend in North America, around six times its production cost. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Iron Lung’s collection in its 3-day opening weekend in the US

The R-rated game adaptation has collected a jaw-dropping number at the box office in North America. According to Box Office Mojo, Mark Fischbach’s film has grossed $17.8 million in its opening weekend in North America. It is more than Resident Evil’s $17.7 million but less than Mortal Kombat’s $23.3 million opening weekend collections.

Iron Lung’s three-day opening weekend collection breakdown

Friday – $9.0 million

Saturday – $5.3 million

Sunday – $3.5 million

Total – $17.8 million

Earned 493% more than its production budget in its domestic debut weekend

Iron Lung has collected almost six times more than its production cost in its opening weekend alone. The film reportedly cost $3 million and, by earning $17.8 million, has raked in over 493% more than its modest budget at the domestic box office in its opening weekend alone. Therefore, the film is already a box-office hit.

Global opening weekend update

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Markiplier‘s film collected a solid $3.9 million over its 5-day opening weekend across 11 international markets. Adding the $17.8 million domestic debut to its $3.9 million overseas collection, the film’s worldwide total is $21.7 million in its opening weekend.

Directed and financed by Markiplier himself, the film follows a convict compelled to navigate a submarine through a barren moon’s ocean of blood after a catastrophe called the Quiet Rapture wipes out most of humanity and causes every star to vanish without warning. Iron Lung was released in the theaters on January 30.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

