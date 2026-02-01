With a strong 92% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple currently stands as the highest-rated entry in the long-running 28 Years Later horror franchise. After completing two weeks in theaters, the film has earned $47.8 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing release of 2026 so far.

Despite the positive critical reception, it seems unlikely that the film will cross its estimated break-even point of $157.5 million, calculated using the 2.5x multiplier rule applied to its $63 million production budget. The film’s theatrical performance once again highlights a harsh industry reality: strong reviews don’t always translate into mass audience turnout, especially in a slow post-Holidays box office.

As The Bone Temple’s global total edges closer to the $50 million mark, questions remain about how much further it can climb, especially amid competition from earlier releases like Avatar: Fire and Ash and The Housemaid, as well as recent box office entries such as Sam Raimi’s Send Help. That said, the horror sequel is still on track to surpass the global box office total of the prequel to the landmark 1976 horror classic, The Omen. Directed by Richard Donner, the legendary filmmaker behind Superman (1978), The First Omen (2024) is the film in question. Here’s how much 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple needs to earn to overtake it worldwide.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple vs. The First Omen – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the 28 Years Later sequel compares with The First Omen at the global box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Box Office Summary

North America: $22.5 million

International: $25.3 million

Worldwide: $47.8 million

The First Omen – Box Office Summary

North America: $20.1 million

International: $33.8 million

Worldwide: $53.9 million

As the figures above show, The First Omen leads globally by around $6.1 million, mainly due to stronger international earnings. While The Bone Temple has performed slightly better in North America, its below-expectations box office run may be linked to the short seven-month gap between the two 28 Years Later franchise releases – Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later and Nia DaCosta’s The Bone Temple, which could have contributed to audience fatigue.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Plot

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film continues after the events shown in 28 Years Later, following survivors in a Britain devastated by the Rage Virus. As Spike crosses paths with a violent new faction led by Sir Jimmy Crystal, growing conflicts and dangerous choices threaten the delicate order holding the post-apocalyptic world together.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Official Trailer

