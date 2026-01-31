Although 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple currently stands as the highest-grossing release of 2026 so far, with a worldwide total of $47.4 million, the critically acclaimed zombie sequel has not translated its strong reviews into the box office traction it initially expected to generate. As a result, the film is trailing its predecessor, 28 Years Later, which concluded its global run with $151.3 million, by a significant $103.9 million – a gap that now appears difficult to close.

Made on an estimated production budget of around $63 million, The Bone Temple is also unlikely to reach its estimated break-even point of $157.5 million, calculated using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule.

That said, the film is edging closer to the $50 million mark worldwide and is also closing in on the lifetime global total of Michael Bay’s 2022 action thriller Ambulance, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Here’s how much 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple still needs to earn to outgross Ambulance at the worldwide box office.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple vs. Ambulance – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the 28 Years Later sequel compares with Michael Bay’s Ambulance at the global box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Box Office Summary

North America: $22.1 million

International: $25.3 million

Worldwide: $47.4 million

Ambulance – Box Office Summary

North America: $22.8 million

International: $29.5 million

Worldwide: $52.3 million

Based on these numbers, the zombie sequel is currently behind the 2022 action thriller by approximately $4.9 million in worldwide earnings. However, given its steady box-office momentum, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is expected to surpass Ambulance’s global total within the next few days. The final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

Ambulance was produced on an estimated budget of $40 million and went on to earn $52.3 million worldwide, translating to roughly 1.3x its production cost. To match the same earnings-to-budget ratio, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which was made on a $63 million budget, would need to gross approximately $81.9 million globally.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Plot

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film continues after the events shown in 28 Years Later, following survivors in a Britain devastated by the Rage Virus. As Spike crosses paths with a violent new faction led by Sir Jimmy Crystal, growing conflicts and dangerous choices threaten the delicate order holding the post-apocalyptic world together.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Trailer

