Maggie Gyllenhaal’s gothic crime film, The Bride, will be released in theaters soon. It is shaping up to be a notable early-year horror for Warner Bros, but can it recreate the same success as last year? According to the long-range forecast, the film is tracking a mid-level opening weekend at the box office in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

According to reports, the film is inspired by James Whale’s 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein. The gothic feature has an ensemble cast comprising Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Penélope Cruz. It is one of the most talked-about films of the year, and anticipation grows as the release date nears.

The Bride’s long-range opening weekend in North America

Last year, Warner Bros gave the biggest horror hits, including Sinners, The Conjuring: Last Rites, and Final Destination: Bloodlines. Therefore, everyone is intrigued by The Bride. According to Box Office Pro‘s long-range forecast, The Bride, starring Christian Bale, is tracking to earn between $15 million and $25 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office.

How does it stack up against the debuts of horror films released by Warner Bros in 2025?

Warner Bros. released successful horror movies in 2025: Sinners, The Conjuring: Last Rites, Weapons, and Final Destination: Bloodlines. Sinners collected $48.0 million; The Conjuring: Last Rites opened with $84.0 million, a record debut; Final Destination: Bloodlines‘ debut weekend collection is $51.6 million; and Weapons raked in $43.5 million on its opening weekend. WB’s Companion also performed well at the box office, opening with $9.3 million domestically. Compared to the big four, The Bride will have an underwhelming opening, but it is pretty decent for horror movies overall.

What is The Bride about?

Set in 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein’s monster turns to Dr. Euphronius to build him a companion. Together, they resurrect a slain woman as the Bride, igniting a turbulent chain of romance, police scrutiny, and sweeping social upheaval. The Bride will be released on March 6.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Marty Supreme vs A Complete Unknown Box Office: Which Timothée Chalamet Oscar-Nominated Film Performed Better?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News