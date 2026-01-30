Timothée Chalamet is turning out to be a major performer in mid-budget awards-season films. His 2024 Christmas release, based on musician Bob Dylan, and his latest Christmas release, loosely inspired by Marty Reisman, have both earned Oscar nominations, including nods for Best Actor and Best Picture. The box office comparison between the two films reveals an interesting contrast.

A Complete Unknown Box Office Performance

A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, closed its global run at $140.5 million. The US market delivered $75 million, while overseas territories added $65.5 million. Produced on a budget in the range of $50-$70 million, the film emerged as a moderate hit. The story followed Dylan’s early rise and blended music with narrative drama in a way that connected across markets. Global recognition of Dylan played a central role in driving interest beyond the US, keeping attendance strong in theaters through its run.

A Complete Unknown Box Office Summary

United States – $75 million

International – $65.5 million

Worldwide – $140.5 million

By the end of its release cycle, A Complete Unknown secured a notable position for Searchlight Pictures. The film ranked as the sixth-highest-grossing US release ever for the banner.

Marty Supreme Box Office Performance

Marty Supreme presents a more mixed outcome. Chalamet earned Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe wins for Best Actor, and the film became the highest-grossing domestic title in A24 history. According to Box Office Mojo, worldwide earnings stand at $114.4 million against a production budget near $70 million. The US accounted for $86.2 million, while overseas markets contributed $28.1 million.

Marty Supreme Box Office Summary

United States – $86.2 million

International – $28.1 million

Worldwide – $114.4 million

A clear gap appears when both films are placed side by side. A Complete Unknown leads by $26.1 million worldwide, driven largely by a stronger international appeal. Marty Supreme showed clear strength at home, though limited interest in table tennis outside the US restricted its reach. Together, the two releases underscore how subject familiarity across regions can shape final box-office outcomes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Secret Agent Vs No Other Choice Box Office: Which Neon-Distributed International Hit Performed Better?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News