Timothée Chalamet continues to hold the Academy’s attention as awards season moves forward. The 30-year-old actor has earned another Best Actor Oscar nomination, this time for his performance in Marty Supreme, adding a new chapter to his growing awards record.

The nomination marks his third in the category. Chalamet received his first Oscar recognition in 2018 for Call Me By Your Name. Another nod followed in 2025 for playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. With Marty Supreme, in which he plays a professional ping-pong player alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, the streak continues and places him in rare company.

Youngest Actor Since Marlon Brando With Three Best Actor Nods

Timothée Chalamet has become the youngest actor since Marlon Brando to receive three Best Actor nominations at the Oscars. Brando reached that mark by 1954, also at age 30, through nominations for A Streetcar Named Desire, Viva Zapata!, and Julius Caesar.

Brando later won his first Oscar in 1955 for On the Waterfront and earned four more nominations over his career, including a second Best Actor win for The Godfather in 1973.

Timothée Chalamet is the youngest actor to have three Best Actor #Oscar nominations since Marlon Brando in 1954. pic.twitter.com/D2NVscMVNy — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 22, 2026

Timothée Chalamet Previously Reflected On Losing At The Oscars

Last year’s Oscars ceremony ended without a win for Chalamet. Adrien Brody took home Best Actor for The Brutalist, a moment that stayed with him. In an interview with Variety in November 2025, Chalamet spoke bluntly about awards nights. He spoke about the feeling of loss shared by most nominees, saying many go home thinking “F–k!” rather than brushing it off as fun.

“I’ve been around some deeply generous, no-ego actors, and maybe some of them are going, ‘That was fun.’ But I know for a fact a lot of them are going, ‘F–k!’ People can call me a try-hard, and they can say whatever the fuck. But I’m the one actually doing it here,” Chalamet added.

Best Actor Nominees At The 2026 Oscars

For the 2026 Oscars, Chalamet competes in the Best Actor category alongside Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, Michael B. Jordan for Sinners, and Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent.

2026 #Oscars Nominations – Best Actor in a Leading Role Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent pic.twitter.com/g0KAtv0J45 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 22, 2026

