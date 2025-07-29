Over the years, with utmost dedication and passion, Timothée Chalamet has established himself as one of the most seasoned actors. Within 29 years of age, he has not only earned a Screen Actors Guild Award but also received nominations for two Academy Awards, four British Academy Film Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards. Despite having such an impressive filmography, the actor likes to keep his daily fitness routine quite simple and ordinary.

Being an actor means you need to stay in shape and have a particular look to kind of check the boxes for the characters that you are going to take on next. Chalamet always tries his best to mould into every role that he does. Even though his face graces several magazines, he never follows the usual celebrity burnout to look rough and tough; rather, he follows a low-key regimen. Scroll ahead to read.

Timothée Chalamet’s Morning Routine & Eating Habits

The Call Me By Your Name actor begins his day slowly and peacefully with a 20-minute meditation session, followed by a light breakfast, including avocado toast and green tea. As per Journee Mondiale, his former wellness coach, Sarah Chen, once said, “Timothée views his mornings as sacred ground. He believes that how you spend your first waking hour determines your mindset for the entire day, so he protects that time fiercely from outside demands.”

Rather than hitting the gym, Chalamet goes for a walk through his native New York City. This habit keeps him physically fit and also lets him enjoy everyday life. He likes to go on a digital detox for days and stay away from any sort of gadgets. The actor likes to avoid all the fuss on social media platforms. Can’t wait Marty Supreme with Timmy (Timothée Chalamet) 🏓❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/wNBTMffaIe — Manon – Maoui (@ManonorMaoui) July 28, 2025 However, his eating habits are quite modest. His diet is simple and balanced. He mostly eats plant-based meals with occasional fish now, similar to a flexitarian approach. He enjoys homemade pasta, which connects to his Italian roots. Instead of fancy private chefs, he likes going to local coffee shops. And when he wants a treat, ice cream is his favorite—something he calls his “non-negotiable joy.”

Timothée Chalamet likes to read, and reading is his way of meditation. While in the evening, the actor wants to keep it simple and chill. He can be seen sometimes journaling, sometimes calling family, or having an impromptu dinner with a longtime friend.

In the age where celebrities only follow intensive workout routines, Chalamet proved that a simple and ordinary regimen can also be effective enough. He treats his stardom as his mere profession and doesn’t let it define his identity. He only focuses on getting better at picking his roles rather than bulking up to look like the other celebs are trying to look. On the work front, he is gearing up for his next movie, Marty Supreme, in which he will be seen alongside Gwyneth Paltrow.

