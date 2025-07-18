The spotlight is nothing new to Gwyneth Paltrow. She has spent a large portion of her life in the spotlight, from her Oscar-winning roles to founding the wellness conglomerate Goop. Over the years, she has also authored several best-selling lifestyle guides. However, her recent book, Gwyneth: The Biography by Amy Odell, is making headlines by exposing intimate moments, raw feelings, and juicy details from her celebrity life. This book, which is based on more than 220 interviews, is full of shocking revelations.

Here are the five most shocking revelations from the biography that you need to know about:

1. Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex, Brad Pitt, was threatened by her success

Though Gwyneth and Brad Pitt were one of Hollywood’s golden couples in the ’90s, things weren’t as picture-perfect as they seemed. According to the recent book, as retrieved via PEOPLE, Gwyneth confided in friends that Pitt struggled with her rising fame. After Emma was released, she frequently broke down in tears at makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin’s place.

The book states, “He wanted to be with her but seemed to feel threatened by her success and all the attention she received.” Aucoin bluntly told her, “You really need to end this.”

While no official reason was given for their 1997 split, rumors swirled that Gwyneth had cheated on Pitt with costar John Hannah during the filming of Sliding Doors. In a later interview, she admitted, “I wasn’t ready, and he was too good for me.”

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow in NYC, 1995. pic.twitter.com/ShqT1ViYCm — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) February 14, 2025

2. Gwyneth Paltrow had a crush on Hugh Grant

During the filming of Emma, Gwyneth reportedly admitted to a crew member that she had doubts about her relationship with Pitt and even confessed to having a crush on heartthrob Hugh Grant. She explained, “Brad and I had very different upbringings. So when we go to restaurants and order caviar, I have to say to Brad, ‘This is beluga, and this is osetra.’” It seems even A-list romances can get lost in sophistication.

3. Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck had amazing sex

Gwyneth’s on-and-off romance with Ben Affleck, back in the day, wasn’t always stable, but sparks definitely flew in the bedroom. The biography quotes her speaking openly with friends about their intimate lives. In one moment shared with Aucoin, she said, “She loved when Affleck [engaged in a certain sex act],” highlighting the intense bedroom chemistry they shared.

4. Ben Affleck might have cheated on her

Despite their passionate connection, things eventually unraveled. Affleck’s struggles with alcohol and self-destructive habits loomed over their relationship. Odell writes that his behavior may have included infidelity.

The book read as follows: “Gwyneth and Affleck broke up the next month, after a little over a year. Their physical chemistry couldn’t overcome his self-destructive impulses, which may have even included cheating on her. After they broke up, Gwyneth said, ‘I love men, even though they’re lying, cheating scumbags.’”

5. Gwyneth Paltrow ended her friendship with Madonna

One of the biggest friendship breakups in celebrity circles came when Gwyneth cut ties with Madonna. The biography details a bizarre incident on an island where Madonna unexpectedly showed up during Paltrow and her then-husband, Chris Martin’s, private vacation.

The book narrated, “Their relationship reached a breaking point when Madonna showed up on an island where Gwyneth and Martin were vacationing. Madonna seemed to know that Gwyneth would be there, which Gwyneth seemed to find strange, a friend remembered.”

debi mazar, madonna & gwyneth paltrow out for a girls night in 2001 pic.twitter.com/GYq02jOGRW — 🪽 (@cuntyduck1) October 24, 2024

She insisted that Gwyneth and Chris Martin join her for a big group dinner and proceeded to berate her daughter, Lourdes, in front of everyone. Martin reportedly told Gwyneth, “I can’t be around this woman anymore. She’s awful.” Gwyneth agreed, concluding that Madonna was toxic and ultimately ending their friendship.

Gwyneth: The Biography by Amy Odell peels back layers of one of Hollywood’s most polished stars. Whether it’s love, fame, or personal transformation, the book doesn’t hold back. From her high-profile romances to broken friendships and internal struggles, Gwyneth Paltrow’s life is revealed in raw, unvarnished detail. Gwyneth: The Biography releases on July 29 and is currently available for preorder.

