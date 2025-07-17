Emily Blunt had no trouble rewatching every Indiana Jones film while prepping for Jungle Cruise. But ask her to sit through her own movies? That’s where she draws the line. The Oscar-nominated actress recently opened up about how deeply inspired she was by Harrison Ford’s legendary adventurer. Recalling the lead-up to Jungle Cruise, Emily Blunt said she went back to all the Indiana Jones films to study Ford’s charm (via Mid Day).

Talking about Indiana Jones, she said, “I was very inspired by Harrison and loved what he did. He was so human as an action star. A little bit unslick, made him even cooler to watch. No one can wear a hat like him… But he fell on his face and was scared, there was mayhem. But the action had a levity to it. I loved that as a kid.” She clearly enjoyed watching those adventures. But watching herself go through peril in Jungle Cruise was a completely different experience, especially for her daughters, Hazel and Violet.

Why Her Own Films Are Off-Limits At Home?

Despite her roles in kid-friendly movies like Mary Poppins Returns and The Muppets, Blunt revealed that her daughters struggle to watch her on-screen. Their reaction to Jungle Cruise, where she plays an explorer who can’t swim but still dives headfirst into danger, made that clear.

Emily Blunt admitted (via TOI), “They don’t love watching me on screen. Which I understand because I’m their mommy, and it’s very strange to see me play someone else.” And when it came to the intense underwater sequences in Jungle Cruise, things got emotional. “They’ve only seen Jungle Cruise once. They didn’t like the underwater stuff where I’m trapped, and I’m in peril. They started crying. They left the room.”

Even her The Fall Guy co-star Ryan Gosling felt it. He told Blunt, “I didn’t like that either. That was upsetting for me to watch you like that.” Interestingly, Gosling’s own daughters had a say in what their dad should avoid on set. “My kids didn’t want me to be set on fire. They were like, ‘No. No fire.’ So I didn’t do it.”

The takeaway was that Blunt can watch other action stars brave snakes and booby traps all day. But when it’s her face on screen, stuck underwater, in danger, or even singing in a magical nanny outfit, it hits differently. Especially for the little ones at home.

