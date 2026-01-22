Buckle up! The nominations for the most prestigious awards show of the year have been announced. Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman announced the nominations for the 2026 Oscars from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony is shaping up as one of the most competitive Oscars lineups in recent memory, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another emerging as an early favorite, while Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme has gained strong momentum in recent weeks. Here is a look at the complete list of nominations.

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1: The Movie

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Delroy Lindo (Sinners)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

Teyana Taylor ( One Battle After Another)

Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just An Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Achievement in Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Live-Action Short Film

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly stepsister

Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Animated Feature Film

Arco

Elio

Kpop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie Or The Character Of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me In The Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Documentary Short Film

All The Empty Rooms

Armed Only with A Camera: The Life And Death Of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were And Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly A Strangeness

Film Editing

F1: The Movie

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

International Feature Film

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

It Was Just An Accident (France)

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sirat (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Original Song

Dear Me (Diane Warren: Relentless)

Golden (Kpop Demon Hunters)

I Lied To You (Sinners)

Sweet Dreams of Joy (Viva Verdi!)

Train Dreams (Train Dreams)

Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sound

F1: The Movie

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1: The Movie

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

When & Where To Watch The Oscars 2026

Conan O’Brien will return to host the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15, at 7 pm ET. The show will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu.

