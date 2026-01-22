Buckle up! The nominations for the most prestigious awards show of the year have been announced. Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman announced the nominations for the 2026 Oscars from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony is shaping up as one of the most competitive Oscars lineups in recent memory, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another emerging as an early favorite, while Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme has gained strong momentum in recent weeks. Here is a look at the complete list of nominations.
Best Picture
- Bugonia
- F1: The Movie
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Director
- Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
- Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
- Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
- Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
- Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
- Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)
- Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
- Delroy Lindo (Sinners)
- Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
- Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
- Amy Madigan (Weapons)
- Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
- Teyana Taylor ( One Battle After Another)
Adapted Screenplay
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Train Dreams
Original Screenplay
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just An Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Animated Short Film
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Achievement in Casting
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners
Live-Action Short Film
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly stepsister
Original Score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Animated Feature Film
- Arco
- Elio
- Kpop Demon Hunters
- Little Amelie Or The Character Of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Documentary Feature Film
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me In The Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Documentary Short Film
- All The Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with A Camera: The Life And Death Of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: Were And Are Gone
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly A Strangeness
Film Editing
- F1: The Movie
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
International Feature Film
- The Secret Agent (Brazil)
- It Was Just An Accident (France)
- Sentimental Value (Norway)
- Sirat (Spain)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Original Song
- Dear Me (Diane Warren: Relentless)
- Golden (Kpop Demon Hunters)
- I Lied To You (Sinners)
- Sweet Dreams of Joy (Viva Verdi!)
- Train Dreams (Train Dreams)
Production Design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Sound
- F1: The Movie
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirat
Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1: The Movie
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
When & Where To Watch The Oscars 2026
Conan O’Brien will return to host the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15, at 7 pm ET. The show will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu.
