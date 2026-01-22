Calling Dust Bunny an Amalgamation of genres would be an understatement. It is a fairy tale with child-friendly visuals in some moments, while in others, it leans fully into a horror thriller. At times, it plays like an assassin-driven action thriller, pulling us into an R-rated fantasy world filled with violence, yet it can also feel oddly childish. The film blends colourful, childlike wonder with gritty underworld assassinations and supernatural creatures, centring on a child’s wish coming true and the consequences that follow.

Dust Bunny has received a mixed response online. However, we believe it deserves a chance. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds 85% on the Tomatometer and 82% on the Popcornmeter. On IMDb, it sits at 6.6 out of 10, while 62% of Google users liked the film. While the reception leans positive, Dust Bunny is clearly not a universally acclaimed title.

Dust Bunny: Plot & Storyline?

Aurora is an eight-year-old girl, played impressively by Sophie Sloan, who deserves a standing round of applause. She has a problem: a creature lives under her bed, one that eats any living being that touches the floor of her home. It is a fear many children have, and one that parents usually dismiss. This time, however, the creature supposedly eats her parents.

Convinced the threat is real, Aurora hires her neighbour, a real-life hitman, to kill the monster. She believes the hitman, played by Mads Mikkelsen, who also delivers a terrific performance, is actually a monster hunter. Is this all just the overactive imagination of a young girl, or do monsters and monster hunters truly exist in this world?

Where To Watch Dust Bunny Online?

In the US, Dust Bunny can be rented on Prime Video for $9.99 or purchased for $14.99. In India, the film is not available at the moment, though Prime Video is expected to bring it to the platform soon. In the UK, Prime Video is selling the film for £9.99, but there is currently no rental option available.

Why Should You Consider Watching Dust Bunny?

The main reason to watch Dust Bunny is that it is not a formulaic movie. It is something different, something strange, and a mashup of elements that should not work together, yet somehow do. Set in a magical and vibrant cityscape, the film features an adorable lead and a central mystery about whether everything is simply the overactive imagination of a young child.

Bryan Fuller, who wrote and directed the film, brings to life an ingeniously crafted world where monsters might exist or might only live in the mind. Sophie Sloan steals the show with her performance, and Mads Mikkelsen is also compelling, especially in their shared scenes. However, neither character is given enough time to fully develop or grow. Overall, the film is vibrant and dark at the same time.

Dust Bunny – Official Trailer:

