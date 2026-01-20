Horror films are everywhere today, yet most of them feel cheap and predictable. Even big-budget successes often depend on lazy jump scares, familiar plots, and long stretches of nothing happening just to force a shock. For many viewers, those tricks are no longer scary, only boring. That is why the three female-led horror films mentioned in this listicle stand apart, refusing to follow the tired formulas of typical horror flicks.

1. Oddity (2024)

Director : Damian McCarthy

: Damian McCarthy Rotten Tomatoes Score : 96%

: 96% Streaming On: Hulu on Disney+ (USA); Prime Video (India)

The story revolves around twin sisters. One of them is blind, suffers from certain medical conditions, and runs a shop that deals in cursed objects and supernatural charms. The other sister is living a happy married life, which comes to a sudden and tragic end when she is killed by a disturbed man who turns out to be a patient of her husband, a psychiatrist.

The blind twin has supernatural powers that allow her to see visions from a person’s life by holding their personal belongings. The direction stands out as one of the film’s strongest elements. Despite using only a handful of locations and a limited cast, the film successfully builds a tense and suspenseful atmosphere. The visuals have a distinct appeal, and paired with the intriguing narrative, they create a gripping overall experience.

Carolyn Bracken’s portrayal of the twin sisters is particularly impressive, with each character feeling clearly defined. She truly anchors the film with her performance. Caroline Menton also delivers a solid and effective performance.

2. Censor (2021)

Director : Prano Bailey-Bond

: Prano Bailey-Bond Rotten Tomatoes Score : 89%

: 89% Streaming On: Available to rent on Prime Video (USA); MGM Plus via Prime Video (India – scheduled to leave the platform in February 2026)

In the British psychological horror film Censor, the story follows Enid Baines, brilliantly brought to life by Niamh Algar. Set in the mid-80s, she works for the British Board of Film Classification, where she is tasked with censoring films, many of them low-budget horror titles. During one such screening, she comes across a scene and an actress that bear strong resemblances to her past and to a tragedy she has not been able to escape.

Censor is not everyone’s cup of tea. It is something different, as the film ventures deep into the mind of its protagonist and explores her inner drive. At times, we see through the cracks in her world. The visuals, framing, and use of aspect ratios are standout features of the film. While there are horror elements, none of them are truly meant to be scary. Instead, the film focuses on maintaining an unsettling atmosphere, which it manages to sustain and gradually build as the scenes progress.

The film also incorporates social commentary in a satirical way, particularly around censorship and the fear that mass exposure to on-screen brutality will lead people to imitate it in real life. This narrative remains relevant and continues to be echoed by politicians around the world.

3. The Night House (2020)

Director : David Bruckner

: David Bruckner Rotten Tomatoes Score : 88%

: 88% Streaming On: FX (USA)

The Night House, starring Rebecca Hall, follows a grieving widow who begins to experience unsettling supernatural events after her husband’s death in their family home. As these incidents intensify, she starts investigating her husband’s life, who he met, how he spent his free time, and what he might have been hiding. Even before the strange occurrences begin, her mind is already consumed by a single question: why did he kill himself? There were no visible problems in their marriage, nothing that seemed serious enough to push him toward taking his own life.

Rebecca Hall’s performance as the protagonist is highly praiseworthy. She makes the audience sympathize with her character and deeply feel the heartbreak and agony she is enduring. Another key element that adds to the film’s appeal is its strong sense of atmosphere, which steadily draws viewers into her emotional and psychological state.

