If you have watched the trailer for Rebel Ridge, the similarities with Sylvester Stallone’s First Blood jump out almost instantly. Both are action thrillers about a lone man pushing back against authority. But look a little closer, and you will find some meaningful differences too. Here, we explore what sets these two films apart and why Aaron Pierre’s portrayal of standing up against authority in Rebel Ridge is worth investing your time in.

Where To Watch Rebel Ridge On OTT?

Rebel Ridge, also starring AnnaSophia Robb alongside Aaron Pierre, is available to stream on Netflix. In the USA, the available audio languages include English, Spanish, French, and German. In India, the film is available with audio options in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Rebel Ridge: Plot & Storyline

Terry Richmond rides his bike into a new town to post bail for his cousin, who has been charged with possession of weed. On his way to the courthouse, the police ram their cruiser into his bike and seize $36K. As a result, Terry no longer has the money required to post bail for his cousin. The police then prevent him from posting bail by blocking his attempts to raise funds from his former partner. With his cousin about to be transferred to state prison, a move that would almost certainly mean his death, Terry is pushed into an impossible situation. What can a civilian like Terry Richmond do, and why are the authorities so determined to keep his cousin from being released on bail?

First Blood vs Rebel Ridge: Differences & Similarities

First Blood addresses post-traumatic stress disorder and the struggles of a war veteran attempting to reintegrate into normal society. The police initially only want the protagonist to leave their jurisdiction and even drop him at the town border, instructing him to move on. In contrast, in Rebel Ridge, the police legally seize a person’s hard-earned money, strike him with a police cruiser, and yet the protagonist still does not wish to escalate the situation. Instead, he gives the police several opportunities to correct their actions.

In both films, the police perceive themselves as the heroes. In First Blood, they believe they are neutralizing what they see as a perceived threat. In Rebel Ridge, the police justify their actions by claiming they are helping the town remain financially afloat. However, in Rebel Ridge, their actions are morally wrong, and the measures they take to conceal them amount to outright criminal activity.

While First Blood is heavily driven by action, Rebel Ridge is comparatively restrained. The protagonist in Rebel Ridge is far more measured and reasonable in his responses. The film also highlights an issue that could affect any ordinary American transporting large amounts of liquid cash through a small town: the risk of civil asset forfeiture. This is presented as a more broadly relatable concern than PTSD, which, although significant, is experienced by comparatively fewer individuals.

