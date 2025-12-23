After a three-year wait, Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in James Cameron’s visually stunning sci-fi series, is now playing in theaters across the world. While the threequel currently holds a 66% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, its audience rating is significantly higher at 91%. Moreover, the film has received a solid 7.5/10 IMDb rating.

Before helming the Avatar films, James Cameron had worked behind the camera on several iconic movies, including Aliens, The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and Titanic. However, beyond the films he has directed, there is also a massively successful Sylvester Stallone sequel that became a defining action hit of the 1980s, to which James Cameron contributed as a writer during its early development. Can you guess the film’s name? Read on to find out.

The Iconic Sylvester Stallone Action Hit Co-Written By James Cameron

We’re talking about the 1985 war actioner Rambo: First Blood Part II, a sequel to the 1982 film First Blood. Yes, you read that right. After the first film became a massive success, writing-related work started on the sequel. And it was none other than James Cameron who was initially brought in to write the screenplay, according to a report by Slash Film and also revealed by James Cameron in an earlier interview.

In the more violent sequel, Rambo was turned from a restrained character to a full-blown action hero. However, James Cameron’s initial draft was reportedly less violent and more character-focused than the final version. The screenplay was later substantially rewritten by Sylvester Stallone, who made many changes while retaining the central storyline about a rescue mission in Vietnam.

Another interesting aspect of James Cameron’s Rambo sequel script was that it initially featured a sidekick role, which aided Rambo in his mission. Although not confirmed, that part was supposed to be played by none other than John Travolta. However, later the role was replaced by a Vietnamese character who helps Rambo in his rescue mission.

What’s Rambo: First Blood Part II All About?

Directed by George P. Cosmatos, the film follows John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone), a former soldier who is released from prison and sent back to Vietnam on a secret mission to confirm whether American prisoners of war are still alive. When the mission goes wrong and he is betrayed, he must rely on his combat skills to survive, fight back, and rescue the captured soldiers.

Rambo: First Blood Part II – Trailer

