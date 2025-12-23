Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third chapter in James Cameron’s visually groundbreaking sci-fi saga, is now playing in theaters worldwide and has already collected an impressive $347.3 million worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo). As momentum builds, the big question is whether the film can once again cross the coveted $2 billion mark, following in the footsteps of its predecessors.

But beyond global box office numbers, another intriguing comparison emerges: How does Avatar: Fire and Ash stack up against the five most expensive Hollywood movies ever made, according to their production budgets? Is it already included in this list? Read on to find out.

Top 5 Most Expensive Movies of All Time

As of today, here are the five most expensive movies based on their estimated production budgets, according to data from The Numbers:

Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens (2015): $533.2 million Avengers: Endgame (2019): $400 million Avatar: The Way of Water (2022): $400 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025): $400 million Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025): $400 million

Based on these figures, not one but two Avatar films, The Way of Water and Fire and Ash, have secured a place among the five most expensive movies of all time. Both carry an estimated $400 million production budget, matching the scale of Avengers: Endgame and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

With Avatar: Fire and Ash only beginning its theatrical run, let’s take a look at how the other four films performed at the box office, especially in terms of their earnings-to-budget ratios.

Earnings-to-Budget Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the four films performed at the global box office relative to their production budgets, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Avengers: Endgame: $2.79 billion

Avatar: The Way of Water: $2.34 billion

Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens: $2.07 billion

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: $598.8 million

Based on their worldwide earnings and their production budgets, here’s what these four films earned relative to the above-mentioned budgets:

Avengers: Endgame: 7x Avatar: The Way of Water: 5.86x Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens: 3.88x Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: 1.5x

As the numbers show, Avengers: Endgame not only remains the highest-grossing film among the most expensive productions ever made, but it has also delivered the strongest box office return on investment, earning roughly 7x its production budget. It is followed by Avatar: The Way of Water’s impressive 5.86x return.

By comparison, for Avatar: Fire and Ash to match the earnings-to-budget performance of Endgame, it would need to gross close to seven times its production cost, a figure that translates to a whopping $2.8 billion worldwide. While that may appear like a massive benchmark in today’s box office scenario, writing off a film directed by James Cameron has historically proven to be a risky bet.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: 5 Must-Watch Modern Christmas Movies That’ll Keep You Hooked: From The Holdovers To Violent Night & Where To Watch Them Online

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News