A Christmas movie marathon doesn’t have to rely on the same old classics every year. From heartfelt character-driven dramas to action-packed entertainers, these five modern Christmas films and specials offer a refreshing holiday watch, along with details on where you can stream them right now.

1. The Holdovers (2023)

Director: Alexander Payne

Alexander Payne IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India & U.S.)

Plot: The comedy-drama stars Paul Giamatti as a grumpy New England boarding school teacher stuck on campus over Christmas. Left behind with a troubled student and the school’s grieving cook, the unlikely trio forms an emotional bond during a lonely winter break that quietly changes them.

2. Little Women (2019)

Director: Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video & SonyLIV (India); Amazon Prime Video – Rent (U.S.)

Plot: The coming-of-age period drama follows the March sisters (played by Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, and Eliza Scanlen) as they navigate love, ambition, and loss in post-Civil War America, with Timothée Chalamet as the charming Laurie.

3. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022)

Director: James Gunn

James Gunn IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India); Disney+ (U.S.)

Plot: This television special revolves around how the Guardians of the Galaxy celebrate Christmas and try to find a gift for their leader, Peter Quill.

4. Violent Night (2022)

Director: Tommy Wirkola

Tommy Wirkola IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India); Peacock (U.S.)

Plot: On Christmas Eve, a wealthy family is taken hostage during a violent home invasion. What the criminals don’t expect is Santa Claus (David Harbour) himself stepping in. Tired yet surprisingly deadly, he fights back to protect the family and save Christmas.

5. A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (2025)

Director: Jessica Yu

Jessica Yu IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India); Disney+ & Hulu (U.S.)

Plot: The Christmas musical comedy follows three famous brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Nick, as they scramble to travel from London to New York before Christmas. Hit by one obstacle after another, their chaotic journey tests their patience as they race against time to reunite with their families for the holidays.

