Vanessa Hudgens is among the most prominent names in the Hollywood industry. She rose to fame with Disney musicals; however, she proved her acting prowess with work in several other genres. Her filmography includes action blockbusters, cult classics, and some iconic movies that performed exceptionally at the box office. From being a melodious singer to firing guns alongside Hollywood stars, Hudgens’ career has continued to evolve in the industry. Here is a look at the top five highest-grossing movies of the actress, based on the data by Box Office Mojo.

1. Bad Boys for Life (2020)

Director: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah

Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah IMDb rating : 6.5/10

: 6.5/10 Streaming on : Netflix / Amazon Prime Video (availability may vary by region)

: Netflix / Amazon Prime Video (availability may vary by region) Worldwide Gross: $426.5 million

Bad Boys for Life was released in 2020, and it has maintained its position as Vanessa Hudgens’ biggest commercial hit. The film helped her establish a firm foothold in the Hollywood industry. It is the third installment of the Bad Boys trilogy, and Hudgens played the character of Kelly, who was a smart and intelligent AMMO agent. The character was appreciated for its commanding screen presence in the high-octane action movie. The film was a massive box office success with a global gross of $426.5 million.

2. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Director: Brad Peyton

Brad Peyton IMDb rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video / Apple TV (rent)

Amazon Prime Video / Apple TV (rent) Worldwide Gross: $335.2 million

The action-adventure comedy was the second installment of the franchise, and it was released in 2012. It comprised an ensemble cast, namely Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine, Josh Hutcherson, Kristin Davis, Vanessa Hudgens, and Luis Guzmán. Hudgens played the character of Kailani, a tough yet caring island local who later becomes the love interest of Josh Hutcherson’s character, Sean. The film was received well by the audiences and was especially appreciated worldwide for its family audience appeal and wild action. The worldwide collection of the film was approximately $335.2 million.

3. High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

Director: Kenny Ortega

Kenny Ortega IMDb rating : 5.2/10

: 5.2/10 Streaming on: Disney+

Disney+ Worldwide Gross: $252.9 million

The musical drama is deemed the most iconic theatrical release of the actress. Vanessa Hudgens became a household name with the prior installments of the film, which were released directly to TV. The release of this film in 2008 broke all box office records for a musical film and gained the love of fans across generations. In this installment, the actress reprised her role as Gabriella Montez, and her character was central to the film’s emotional arc. The movie was a massive box office success, and its global earnings were approximately $252.9 million.

4. Sucker Punch (2011)

Director: Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder IMDb rating : 6.0/10

: 6.0/10 Streaming on : Amazon Prime Video / Apple TV (rent)

: Amazon Prime Video / Apple TV (rent) Worldwide Gross: $89.8 million

In this action fantasy film, Vanessa Hudgens played the character of Blondie, which was quite the opposite of her previous roles. She played a fierce yet fearful inmate in an asylum who fights through action-packed fantasy realms in her quest for freedom. The film performed decently at the box office; however, over the years, it has formed a massive cult following. The worldwide box office collection of the film was $89.8 million.

5. Spring Breakers (2012)

Director: Harmony Korine

Harmony Korine IMDb rating : 5.3/10

: 5.3/10 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video / Apple TV (rent)

Amazon Prime Video / Apple TV (rent) Worldwide Gross: $32 million

The film was directed by Harmony Korine, and it was released in 2012. Created on a modest budget, the movie became a cultural phenomenon. Actress Vanessa Hudgens played the character of Candy, one of the four girls who spiral into the world of crime in Florida. The character was a definite break from her Disney image. The movie was commercially and culturally impactful. The global gross income of the film was $32 million.

Vanessa Hudgens’ movies showcase her talent to adapt, take risks, and stay relevant in the industry. Her vast career showcases both commercial success and artistic experimentation, proving she is far more than a former Disney star. The actress was last seen in the action comedies Bad Boys: Ride or Die and French Girl.

