The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is moving closer to the $150 million mark worldwide, placing itself as only the second film in the SpongeBob SquarePants movie franchise to reach that level. Released during the Christmas holiday season on December 19, and directed by Derek Drymon, the fourth installment has held firm through the competitive festive corridor and continues to add numbers week after week.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Box Office Performance So Far

The release has found traction both in the US and overseas, with the movie currently playing in more than 64 international markets. The worldwide total stands at $132.5 million ( as per Box Office Mojo) against a production budget of $64 million, placing the film in a comfortable position as its run continues across major territories.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’ domestic earnings are holding at $63.9 million (till January 12, 2026), while overseas markets have delivered a slightly higher $68.6 million (as last reported). Those numbers underline the film’s appeal among younger audiences outside the US, where animated titles often depend on repeat family viewings to stay relevant across several weeks.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Box Office Summary

Domestic – $63.9 million

International – $68.6 million

Worldwide – $132.5 million

Box Office Competition & Recent Overseas Weekend Performance

Internationally, the run has not been easy due to competition from major Hollywood releases, including James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, Disney’s Zootopia 2, and Sydney Sweeney’s The Housemaid. Even with that pressure, the film added a solid $8.4 million overseas last (third) weekend (as reported by Luiz Fernando), despite a steep 63.2% weekend drop.

Final Box Office Projections For The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

The current estimates suggest the film is on track to close its global run between $180 million and $210 million, a result that would firmly place it among the stronger performers in the franchise’s theatrical history.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Plot & Storyline

On the story front, the film follows SpongeBob as he sets out to prove his bravery. The journey pairs him with the ghost pirate The Flying Dutchman, sending the duo through the Underworld in an adventure designed to keep younger audiences engaged through the final stretch of its box office play.

