Paramount’s sequel The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants continues its slow push toward the break-even mark while holding firm with family audiences in the US and overseas. The animated release directed by Derek Drymon remains in 2,567 theaters, and even after losing 630 screens domestically, the film delivered a solid weekend result. The weekend rankings kept the title among the top 8 performers in the US, showing durable interest well into its run.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Box Office Performance

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’ domestic earnings now stand at $63.94 million, while overseas markets have delivered $68.60 million (as last reported). The movie’s total gross collection has reached $132.54 million (as per Box Office Mojo) against a production budget of $64 million.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Box Office Summary

Domestic – $63.94 million

International – $68.60 million

Worldwide – $132.54 million

Early weekends set the base for the current run. The debut weekend brought in $15.6 million, followed by $11.1 million during the holiday-driven second weekend and $8.3 million in the holiday-driven third weekend. The most recent weekend added $3.8 million, reflecting a 53.4% drop and a per-screen average of $1,508.

Comparison With Previous SpongeBob Movies

A look at earlier SpongeBob theatrical titles places The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants at a lower point during its fourth weekend. SpongeBob SquarePants earned $4.3 million in its fourth weekend, while The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water delivered a much higher $10.8 million during the same frame.

Break-Even Target & Domestic Box Office Outlook

The film needs around $160 million worldwide to reach the break-even mark, and based on the present earning rate, the target remains difficult but not impossible. As of now, expectations point toward a $75 million domestic finish by the end of its box office journey.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Plot & Storyline

On the story front, the film follows SpongeBob as he sets out to prove his bravery. The journey pairs him with the ghost pirate The Flying Dutchman, sending the duo through the Underworld in an adventure designed to keep younger audiences engaged through the final stretch of its box office play.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

