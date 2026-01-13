Avatar: Fire and Ash broke into the all-time top grossers list soon after its release and is now climbing up the list. The film is now poised to surpass Fast & Furious and Incredibles 2 at the worldwide box office, achieving a notable feat. Avatar 3 is chasing the $1.5 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. After surpassing Iron Man 3, find out its next target in the all-time global list. Scroll below for the deets.

Avatar 3 at the worldwide box office

Avatar 3 reigns at the top spot in the domestic box office rankings even after four weekends. The James Cameron-helmed film collected $21.5 million on its 4th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. After losing 135 theaters, the film declined by 48.1% from the previous weekend, bringing its domestic total to $342.79 million.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $65.9 million at the overseas box office on its 4th weekend. It dropped by 50.2% from last weekend, and with that, the film’s international collection is $888.3 million. Adding the domestic and overseas grosses, the worldwide collection of Avatar 3 is $1.23 billion in 26 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $342.8 million

International – $888.3 million

Worldwide – $1.23 billion

Set to beat Incredibles 2 to climb up the all-time top 30 worldwide grossers list

Avatar 3 is currently the all-time 29th highest-grossing film worldwide [via Box Office Mojo]. It is set to surpass The Fate of the Furious’ $1.236 billion and Incredibles 2’s $1.24 billion, becoming the 27th all-time highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. It showcases the film’s strong box office run. Avatar 3 is surpassing these two blockbusters today, but the film’s collection will soon be revealed.

James Cameron‘s film must surpass Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s $1.3 billion global haul to break into the all-time top 25 highest-grossing films list. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19 and is tracking to earn between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion in its global run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

