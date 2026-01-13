Despite a limited release across the United States and a crowded box office filled with big-budget Hollywood titles, Chloe Zhao’s festival favourite Hamnet continues to stay relevant among local audiences. The film remains part of the awards season conversation while losing another 80 theaters during its seventh weekend, showing steady interest even as its footprint narrows.

Hamnet Box Office Collection So Far

Focus Features currently has Hamnet playing in only 232 theaters across the US. The film has collected $12.88 million from the US market (till January 11, 2026, as per Box Office Mojo) and $4.31 million from a tightly controlled overseas rollout (as last reported). The worldwide total now stands at $17.20 million against a production budget close to $35 million, showing a slow but persistent theatrical run driven by the recent awards-backed worldwide recognition for the movie.

Hamnet Box Office Performance

Domestic – $12.88 million

International – $4.31 million

Worldwide – $17.20 million

Seventh Weekend Performance Shows Box Office Stability

During the latest weekend, Hamnet earned $580K, averaging $2.5K per screen. The drop from the sixth weekend came in at just 22.6%, following a previous total of around $749K.

Jessica Buckley Wins Golden Globe Award For Hamnet

On Sunday, Hamnet won two Golden Globe awards, one for Best Motion Picture – Drama and the other for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, awarded to Jessie Buckley. Earlier, Buckley also won the Best Actress award at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

Jessie Buckley WINS the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama!🏆#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/o1nx3kn20u — Focus Features (@FocusFeatures) January 12, 2026

Hamnet Plot & Cast

The film follows the family life of William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes Hathaway, as they cope with the death of their 11-year-old son Hamnet. The film stars Jessica Buckley, Joe Alwyn, Paul Mescal, and Emily Watson.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

