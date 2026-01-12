The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, has once again earned strong numbers at the box office this weekend. It has come a lot closer to hitting its second major milestone worldwide this weekend. Not just in North America, this shows that people are enjoying this R-rated thriller internationally too. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

The thriller flick has collected a solid $11.2 million at the domestic box office on its 4th three-day weekend. It landed at #3 in the domestic box office rankings, keeping a stronghold. It dropped by 25.8% only from last weekend, which is one of the best holds within the top 10. The domestic total of the film has emerged as Sydney Sweeney’s top-grossing film at the North American box office by surpassing her Anyone But You‘s $88.3 million domestic haul. The domestic total of this R-rated thriller is $94.2 million.

Misses the $200 million milestone worldwide

According to the industry insider Luiz Fernando, The Housemaid collected $25.5 million at the overseas box office on its third three-day weekend. The film dropped by only 6.9% from last weekend, which shows its incredible hold overseas. The film has accumulated that sum in over 67 markets overseas. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide total of the film has reached $192.5 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $94.1 million

International – $98.3 million

Worldwide – $192.5 million

More about the film’s box office collection

According to reports, the Sydney Sweeney starrer is expected to earn around $120 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. Meanwhile, globally, the R-rated film is tracking to earn between $310 million and $360 million in its worldwide run.

Directed by Paul Feig, the story follows a young woman with a troubled past, played by Sydney Sweeney, who becomes the live-in housekeeper for a wealthy couple portrayed by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar, only to discover that their seemingly perfect household is hiding dark secrets. The supporting cast includes Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins. The Housemaid was released on December 19.

