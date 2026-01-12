Despite holding a modest 51% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the Paul Rudd and Jack Black-led creature adventure Anaconda has already crossed the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The meta reboot earned a strong $5.1 million in North America in its third 3-day weekend, marking a 49% decline from the previous weekend and pushing its domestic total to $54.3 million. Combined with its $55.8 million overseas earnings, the film’s global haul now stands at $110.1 million.

With this feat, Anaconda has broken into the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2025 globally, surpassing multiple notable releases, including Materialists ($105.6 million), The Accountant 2 ($103.2 million), and The Naked Gun ($102.1 million). It has now also surpassed the worldwide total of Henry Cavill’s 2024 spy action-comedy Argylle. Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office.

Anaconda vs. Argylle – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the domestic and global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Anaconda – Box Office Summary

North America: $54.3 million

International: $55.8 million

Worldwide: $110.1 million

Argylle – Box Office Summary

North America: $45.2 million

International: $51 million

Worldwide: $96.2 million

Based on these figures, Anaconda has already surpassed Argylle’s global lifetime total by around $13.9 million. With the Paul Rudd and Jack Black-led reboot still playing in theatres, that gap is likely to widen further in the coming weeks as it continues its box office run.

Anaconda: Budget & Break-Even

The 2025 movie was reportedly produced on a $45 million budget (excluding marketing costs). Using the 2.5x rule, Anaconda would need approximately $112.5 million worldwide to break even at the box office. With a current global total of $110.1 million, the film is now just about $2.4 million away from reaching its estimated break-even point. If it maintains its current momentum, it should hit the break-even zone soon and move closer to profitability as its theatrical run continues.

Anaconda Plot

Directed by Tom Gormican, the film is inspired by the cult favorite Anaconda. It follows lifelong best friends Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd), who finally act on their dream of remaking their favorite childhood movie by traveling into the Amazon. Their light-hearted filmmaking adventure takes a deadly turn when a real giant anaconda appears, transforming their chaotic set into a fight for survival.

Anaconda – Trailer

