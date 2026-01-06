Anaconda holds strong at the box office and is on track to hit a major milestone worldwide. The film is earning record-breaking collections for pure comedy releases of 2025. It is now on track to surpass the worldwide collection of this 2025 comedy, boasting 31% more ratings on the Rotten Tomatoes site. Scroll below to find out how much it must earn to beat the Liam Neeson-starrer comedy film.

The comedy movie has successfully recovered its production budget of $45 million. It is now focused on earning its first major milestone worldwide. The metareboot has received mixed reviews from critics, and compared to other films running in cinemas, it is enjoying an underwhelming run.

Anaconda’s box office collection so far worldwide

Ananconda collected $10.0 million on its second weekend at the box office in North America. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, it declined by 31% from last weekend, when it opened in theaters. After its second weekend, the film has reached a cumulative total of $45.86 million in North America. Internationally, the film’s collection stands at $42.5 million, bringing the worldwide total to $88.36 million. The film is now chasing the $100 million global milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $45.9 million

International – $42.5 million

Worldwide – $88.4 million

How much more does it need to beat The Naked Gun?

Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gun is also a pure comedy, and it earned $52.6 million in North America and $102.1 million worldwide. The Jack Black starrer film is less than $15 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of the Liam Neeson starrer. Anaconda needs a 16% jump only to achieve this feat and emerge as the #48 highest-grossing 2025 release. Anaconda has a 51% rating from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while The Naked Gun has an 87% critics rating on the aggregate site.

Directed by Tom Gormican, a group of childhood friends reunites to remake the 1997 classic, but their plans spiral into terror when a massive, murderous anaconda targets them. Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello starrer Anaconda was released on December 25.

