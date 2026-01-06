Zootopia 2 has done it in China as it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Avengers: Endgame in local currency. The film will soon beat the MCU blockbuster in dollars as well. It is unbeatable at the Chinese box office, even Avatar: Fire and Ash cannot slow it down in the region. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Disney sequel emerged as the third-highest-grossing 2025 release at the domestic box office over this weekend. It is also one of the all time top 15 highest grossing films worldwide and will soon break into the all-time top 10. In China, it is the highest-grossing Hollywood release post-COVID and has still been earning winning numbers.

Surpasses Avengers: Endgame as the highest-grossing Hollywood film ever in local currency in China

Based on the latest numbers provided by Luiz Fernando, Zootopia 2 has hit ¥4.250 billion at the Chinese box office. Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame’s collection in China is ¥4.249 billion in local currency. Therefore, the Disney sequel has surpassed the lifetime collection of Avengers: Endgame in local currency. It is the highest-grossing Hollywood film in China in local currency.

In dollars, Zootopia’s sequel has hit $607.7 million in just forty-one days as of its sixth Monday. Zootopia 2 is less than $25 million away from beating the lifetime total of Avengers: Endgame in dollars. It will soon surpass Avengers: Endgame‘s $632.1 million total run as the highest-grossing Hollywood film in China in terms of dollars.

More about the film’s box office collections

In North America, the Zootopia sequel has collected $364.0 million in forty days. Internationally, the collection stands at $1.2 billion, bringing the worldwide total to $1.59 billion. It is tracking to earn between $1.7 billion and $2 billion in its worldwide run. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

Box office summary

North America – $364.0 million

International – $1.2 billion

Worldwide – $1.5 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

