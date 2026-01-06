James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash emerges as the highest-grossing Hollywood release in IMAX in 2025. It has beaten Brad Pitt’s film F1’s overall collections from the IMAX screenings, and along with that, the James Cameron-helmed film has also crossed the $100 million milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has also surpassed Oppenheimer’s international IMAX collections to achieve an interesting feat. Avatar 3 has crossed the $1 billion milestone worldwide. It has also surpassed Lilo & Stitch as 2025’s third-highest-grossing film worldwide. The movie, which has an over $400 million budget, has achieved its break-even point, yet its box office performance is weaker than that of the previous two movies.

Surpasses F1’s IMAX collection as biggest Hollywood release of 2025 in this format

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Avatar: Fire and Ash reached the $140 million cume worldwide in IMAX screenings alone. Avatar 3’s IMAX collections include $43.2 million from the domestic box office and $96.7 million overseas. In just 19 days, the James Cameron-helmed film has surpassed the $97 million IMAX collection of Brad Pitt’s F1 as the highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2025 in IMAX.

Other records achieved by Avatar 3 in IMAX

Internationally, Avatar 3 has beaten Oppenheimer’s $96.4 million overseas cume as the 4th highest-grossing film in IMAX overseas. It is only below Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar. It has also entered the IMAX all-time global top 10, and next week, James Cameron‘s film will surpass Interstellar‘s $147 million and Dune 2’s $150 million runs to become the 7th highest-grossing film ever in IMAX. Avatar 3 will also go for Ne Zha 2’s $164 million and Oppenheimer’s $184 million next as the 5th biggest film ever in IMAX.

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $307.7 million at the domestic box office and $779.9 million overseas, bringing the worldwide collection to $1.08 billion.

