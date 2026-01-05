Disney’s Zootopia 2 has unlocked another global milestone this weekend. It has surpassed Top Gun: Maverick, Furious 7, and an MCU blockbuster to move closer to the all-time top 10 worldwide grossers. It will soon surpass Inside Out 2 as Hollywood’s highest-grossing animation as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Zootopia 2 at the worldwide box office

Based on the latest data, Zootopia’s sequel collected a solid $19.03 million at the domestic box office on its 6th three-day weekend. Despite losing 85 theaters, it has dropped by 4.2% only from last weekend. Therefore, its domestic total has reached $363.6 million, making it the 3rd highest-grossing 2025 release at the domestic box office.

Internationally, the film continues to earn extraordinary numbers. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Zootopia 2 has collected over $62.7 million at the overseas box office in its 6th weekend, with a drop of only 7.8%. The film has accumulated $1.2 billion at the international box office in 53 markets. Adding that to its $363.6 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the film is $1.58 billion after 38 days. It is crossing $1.6 billion today.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $363.6 million

International – $1.2 billion

Worldwide – $1.58 billion

Surpasses Top Gun: Maverick, Furious 7 & The Avengers as 12th highest-grossing film ever worldwide

For the uninitiated, the Zootopia sequel has surpassed Top Gun: Maverick’s $1.49 billion, Furious 7’s $1.51 billion, and The Avengers’ $1.52 billion global box office hauls as the new all-time 12th-highest-grossing film worldwide. To break into the all-time global top 10 highest-grossing films list, it must beat Jurassic World’s $1.67 billion global haul.

Check out the top 10 all-time highest-grossing films worldwide

Avatar (2009) – $2.92 billion Avengers: Endgame (2019) – $2.79 billion Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) – $2.34 billion Titanic (1997) – $2.26 billion Ne Zha 2 (2025) – $2.2 billion Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) – $2.07 billion Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – $2.05 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – $1.92 billion Inside Out 2 (2024) – $1.69 billion Jurassic World (2015) – $1.67 billion

Zootopia 2, released on November 26, is tracking to earn between $1.8 billion and $2 billion in its worldwide run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Box Office: James Cameron Achieves An Unmatched Feat As Avatar: Fire And Ash Hits $1 Billion Worldwide

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News