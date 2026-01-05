Paramount Pictures’ The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is performing well at the overseas box office and has experienced a significant hike as well. In its second weekend, the animated sequel has crossed its first major milestone worldwide, and with boosted hopes, it moves towards its next big milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film had a slow start, coming under the faith animation David on their opening weekends. It has now been performing better than David and outgrossed it in its third weekend at the domestic box office. Directed by Derek Drymon, it is the fourth theatrical film based on the popular series.

How much has the film earned domestically after its third weekend in North America?

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is holding strong at the box office in North America. It has collected $8.2 million on its third weekend at the domestic box office, declining by 26.1% from last weekend. The animation has reached a cumulative total of $57.6 million after three weekends at the domestic box office.

Crosses its first major milestone worldwide

The SpongeBob movie collected solid numbers at the international box office as well. It raked in $22.8 million from 62 overseas markets over the weekend. Additionally, it experienced a 3.2% increase from last weekend when it opened internationally. Therefore, the overseas cumulative box office of the film has reached $54.7 million this weekend. Adding that to its domestic collection of $57.6 million, the worldwide collection went past the $100 million milestone. Its latest global collection stands at $112.3 million cume [via Box Office Mojo].

Globally, it’s the 40th highest-grossing release of 2025 and has even surpassed Materialists to achieve this rank. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is expected to earn between $180 million and $210 million in its worldwide run, and it was released on December 19.

Box office summary

North America – $57.6 million

International – $54.7 million

Worldwide – $112.3 million

