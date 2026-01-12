Zootopia 2 is determined to dethrone Inside Out 2 as Hollywood’s highest-grossing animation of all time at the worldwide box office. The film has collected another strong box office total on its seventh weekend, pushing it closer to Inside Out 2’s global total. It missed the global haul of The Lion King by a whisker this weekend. After surpassing The Lion King and Jurassic World, it will also break into the all-time top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Zootopia 2 at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the Zootopia sequel collected $10.1 million at the domestic box office on its 7th three-day weekend. It dropped by 47.9% from last weekend. It collected $2.1 million on Friday, followed by $4.8 million on Saturday and $3.2 million on Sunday. With that, the Disney sequel has hit the $378.8 million cume in forty-five days.

Zootopia 2 is also performing well at the overseas box office. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the film collected $30.8 million at the international box office on its 7th weekend. The film dropped by 52.2% from last weekend. Following this weekend, the film’s overseas collection has surpassed $1.28 billion across 53 markets. Adding the $378.8 million domestic cume to overseas total, the worldwide collection reached $1.65 billion in just 45 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $378.8 million

International – $1.28 billion

Worldwide – $1.65 billion

Misses The Lion King’s global haul by a whisker this weekend

Jon Favreau helmed The Lion King, an animated remake of the 1994 film of the same name. It was a grand commercial success. The Lion King collected $1.66 billion at the worldwide box office. Zootopia 2 missed the global haul in The Lion King by a whisker this weekend. It is just $10 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of The Lion King as the all-time 11th highest-grossing film worldwide.

To break into the top 10 all-time highest-grossing films list worldwide, the Zootopia sequel must surpass Jurassic World’s $1.67 billion. It will be achieved over the upcoming weekend. The film will also surpass Inside Out 2 next weekend and become the highest-grossing Hollywood animation. It will only be under Ne Zha 2 as the second-highest-grossing animation ever. It is tracking to earn between $1.8 billion and $2 billion in its global run. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

