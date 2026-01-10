The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, continues to dominate the domestic box office as it closes its third whole week in the top 2 in the US charts. The film is running only behind James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash and is pulling daily numbers that surpass Disney’s highest-ever-grossing animated release, Zootopia. The performance highlights a rare combination of strong weekday holds and sustained audience interest, keeping the film firmly placed among the biggest performers of the season.

The Housemaid Box Office Performance

The erotic psychological thriller has grossed nearly $150 million worldwide, on a production budget of $35 million. According to reports, the movie’s domestic earnings stand at a strong $82.9 million after 21 days, while overseas markets have contributed an additional $62.2 million.

The combined total now stands at $145.2 million, placing the film in a highly profitable zone as it continues its theatrical play.

The Housemaid Box Office Summary

North America – $82.9 million

International – $62.2 million

Total – $145.2 million

For Lionsgate, the film has already surpassed its budget recovery point by industry standards. The success marks a crucial high point for Sydney Sweeney, following a challenging and controversial year, both on and off the screen. The Housemaid is currently playing in 3,070 theaters across the US. It has consistently shown daily earnings well above the million mark, giving exhibitors reason to keep screens locked in.

Best Hold In The US Top 10 Ahead Of Fourth Weekend

On Thursday, ahead of The Housemaid’s 4th weekend, the movie earned a solid $1.5 million. The figure reflects an 11% drop from Wednesday’s $1.7 million and a 66.1% decline from last Thursday’s $4.5 million, which benefited from the New Year holiday. Among the top ten films, The Housemaid ranks as the best, demonstrating resilience that extends beyond the holiday season.

The movie has set the $100 million mark as its target in the US, and current earning patterns indicate a final domestic total between $100 and $120 million. With international markets still contributing, the film’s box office story continues to grow week by week, reinforcing its position as one of the standout commercial performers of the season.

